Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,007,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.02. 30,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,722,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,142 shares of company stock worth $8,421,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

