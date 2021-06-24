Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FTNT opened at $240.06 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $242.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

