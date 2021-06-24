Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. Analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

