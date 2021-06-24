Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Tops $1.37 on Major Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $643,589.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00004020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00166879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00099617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,902.28 or 0.99830400 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.