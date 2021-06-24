Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92. Approximately 4,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 502,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

