Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLYW. Bank of America initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $37.25 on Monday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

