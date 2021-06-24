Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.14.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $37.25 on Monday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

