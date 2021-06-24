Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Fluor worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.93.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

