Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.00.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp. cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil and cannabis for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

