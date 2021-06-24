Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.00.
Flora Growth Company Profile
