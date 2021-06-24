FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives C$223.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$223.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get FirstService alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

TSE:FSV traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$214.47. 67,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,517. The stock has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$130.69 and a twelve month high of C$219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$201.60.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$847.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.