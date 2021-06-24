First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.24. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 14,931 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 119.9% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter.

