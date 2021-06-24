Financial Review: Acutus Medical (AFIB) vs. Its Competitors

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) is one of 175 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Acutus Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Acutus Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20 Acutus Medical Competitors 900 3830 7064 188 2.55

Acutus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 46.23%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million -$101.98 million -3.41 Acutus Medical Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 73.38

Acutus Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,079.68% -375.85% -67.94% Acutus Medical Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Summary

Acutus Medical rivals beat Acutus Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

