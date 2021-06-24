Financial Contrast: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Liquidia alerts:

This table compares Liquidia and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59% Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liquidia and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.57%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $129.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.75%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 188.23 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.52 Inari Medical $139.67 million 34.41 $13.79 million $0.27 358.33

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Liquidia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.