FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIGS. FIG Partners began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.