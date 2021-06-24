FIGS, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FIGS in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of FIGS opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

