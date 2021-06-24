Feellike (FLL) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,302.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00100589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00164710 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,764.34 or 1.00550857 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

