FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

FedEx has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FedEx to earn $20.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $297.37 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.22.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.12.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

