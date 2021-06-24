Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth about $8,510,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Camping World by 8.4% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 149.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,584 shares of company stock valued at $34,235,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

