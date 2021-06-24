Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 130,736 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,736 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after acquiring an additional 981,241 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,320,000 after buying an additional 373,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

MLCO opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

