Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

