Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $248.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

