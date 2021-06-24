Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.37 and last traded at $59.70. Approximately 47,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,926,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Get Fastly alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $252,483.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,546 shares of company stock worth $12,224,116 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Fastly by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fastly by 11,538.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 69,805 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.