Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FARM opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

