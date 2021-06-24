FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock opened at $328.52 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.