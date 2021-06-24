Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $25,693,747.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.

Facebook stock opened at $340.59 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $343.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.47. The firm has a market cap of $965.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

