Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $93.32 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

