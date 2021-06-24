Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246,226 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $64.26 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

