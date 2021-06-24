EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXFO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 79,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $347.55 million, a P/E ratio of 605.61 and a beta of 1.33.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

