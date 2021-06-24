Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.95.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $130.97 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Exact Sciences by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

