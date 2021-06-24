Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Purchases $11,700.00 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,565.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

