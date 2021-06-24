Eversept Partners LP Takes $767,000 Position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 249,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of Immutep as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMMP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immutep in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Immutep in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immutep in the first quarter worth about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

IMMP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,141. Immutep Limited has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

