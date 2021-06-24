Eversept Partners LP Takes $1.57 Million Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 5,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,692. The company has a market cap of $540.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

XENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.