Eversept Partners LP Invests $32.82 Million in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 241,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,815,000. Acceleron Pharma comprises about 2.6% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $120,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,254,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 237,807 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLRN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,899. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

