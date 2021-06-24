Eversept Partners LP Has $17.18 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eversept Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,389 shares during the quarter. Catalent comprises approximately 1.4% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Catalent worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.52 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

