Eversept Partners LP Buys 81,422 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,422 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Affimed were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 143.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 108,921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Affimed by 19.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Affimed by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 168,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Affimed by 110.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 429,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 15,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,623. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $835.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

