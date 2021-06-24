Eversept Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.35% of Surmodics worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of Surmodics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $749.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25, a PEG ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.