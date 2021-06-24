Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $265,911.35 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.