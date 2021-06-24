Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $88.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Establishment Labs traded as high as $84.50 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 3475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,427,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

