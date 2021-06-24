Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $307.34 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

