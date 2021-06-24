Eric Branderiz Sells 18,908 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 5th, Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71.

ENPH opened at $170.24 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

