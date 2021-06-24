Ergoteles LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

