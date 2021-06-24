Ergoteles LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.49.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
