Ergoteles LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THMAU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $377,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:THMAU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.