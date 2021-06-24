Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

