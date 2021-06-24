Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price lowered by CIBC to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.34.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

