Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.73-27.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.25. Equinix also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.730-27.280 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $24.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $779.32. 1,106,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $747.09. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

