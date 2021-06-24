Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,763 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Equinix worth $74,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Equinix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $862.70.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $814.00 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $747.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.