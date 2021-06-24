EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $522.70

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $522.70 and last traded at $519.94, with a volume of 81 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $515.88.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

