Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.00

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1228705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $510.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 234,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 161,712 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at $199,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

