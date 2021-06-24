Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 380.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,965 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVC opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

