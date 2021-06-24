Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.